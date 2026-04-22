Eddie Miranda, Kenny Singh, and Jack Wallis strengthen bench across factoring and asset-based lending service lines

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced the hiring of Eddie Miranda, Kenny Singh and Jack Wallis as Account Executives. Singh will serve as Vice President, Account Executive, and support asset-based lending clients under the leadership of Senior Vice President Bruce Sarver. Miranda and Wallis will both serve as Assistant Vice President, Account Executive, and support recourse factoring clients under the leadership of Senior Vice President Danika Louis.

Republic Business Credit Welcomes Three Account Executives To Support Strategic Growth

Their addition strengthens the Client Service Team at a pivotal moment in Republic's growth story. With the asset-based lending and factoring portfolios expanding, these new hires will enhance the Company's bench strength to meet rising demand.

"Republic is experiencing considerable momentum and demand across our product lines," said Robert Meyers, Chief Executive Officer of Republic. "As we prepare with future growth in mind, we have hired nine new employees in 2026. Eddie, Jack, and Kenny will be valuable additions to the team. With their expertise, go-getter attitudes, and fresh insights, they will help ensure a positive experience for our clients. We are excited to have them as part of our team."

Singh is an emerging leader in the asset-based lending industry. He most recently served as a Private Credit Analyst at a private credit firm and as an Asset-based Lending Product Portfolio Specialist and Associate at a global bank. He brings strong portfolio management and credit skills to his role as a knowledgeable partner for asset-based lending clients. Singh is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

Before joining Republic, Miranda served as a Credit and Risk Financial Analyst for a regional midwestern bank. Previously, he served as a business development officer in the real estate and insurance industries, advising clients on risk management strategies. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

"I have seen the impact of Republic in the secured lending industry and in helping clients to achieve their goals, and I can't wait to be part of that influence," stated Miranda.

Wallis brings a strong background in banking and credit operations with a specialization in factoring. His expertise in financial analysis will be critical in supporting clients as they grow. He is a graduate of Illinois State University.

Wallis stated, "Republic places great value on relationships, which aligns with my core values. I look forward to contributing to Republic's continued success."

Singh shares the same enthusiasm as Miranda and Wallis. "The key to any successful relationship is partnership, at which Republic excels. I am excited to drive growth opportunities for our clients and Republic."

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About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC