Poised for the Next Chapter of Growth

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced the start of its 15th anniversary year, underscoring a decade and a half of strategic leadership and growth in partnership with our clients. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, the company was built on the belief that direct access to capital should be flexible, transparent, and most importantly, relationship-driven. Since starting with more employees than clients, the company has grown to more than five offices, over 40 employees, and provides both asset-based lending and factoring options across the United States.

Republic Business Credit Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Client-Focused Growth

"No rewarding journeys are done alone, and I want to thank our employees, clients and partners for always being the wind at our back," said Stewart Chesters, CEO and Founder. "What began as a simple idea to help entrepreneurs succeed has grown through your trust, collaboration, and shared belief in what's possible. We're proud of what we've built together and grateful for the genuine relationships that continue to shape who we are."

Originally offering factoring solutions, the company expanded its product portfolio with asset-based lending in 2019 and e-commerce lending in 2021. Its geographic footprint expanded as well, with offices added in Houston and Chicago in 2012, Los Angeles in 2019 following the acquisition of Continental Business Credit, and Atlanta in 2024 to support expansion across the Southeast.

"Over the last several years, Republic has deliberately invested in people, systems, and product breadth to support sustainable growth," said Matt Begley, Chief Operating Officer. "As we enter our 15th year, we're operating at a different scale than even a few years ago, and we're well-positioned to continue expanding our impact for clients nationwide."

Just five years after its founding, the company surpassed more than 100 active clients. Today, it supports hundreds of companies across dozens of industries in the United States, deploying capital to help businesses capitalize on strategic growth opportunities, meet working capital needs, address rising demand, and strengthen their balance sheets.

In 2023, Republic Business Credit became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank, enhancing its ability to deliver larger, more flexible capital solutions while maintaining its entrepreneurial approach to client service and onboarding.

"Putting capital to work to help entrepreneurs is in our DNA," said Robert Meyers, who was appointed President of Republic Credit in 2016. "As deal sizes and client needs have grown year over year, so has our ability to help businesses pursue larger, more complex opportunities. As we look ahead, our commitment to serving clients with authenticity and integrity is stronger than ever while we continue to focus on recruiting, developing and attracting our industry's best talent to serve our clients."

The firm's professionals and achievements within the secured finance industry are also regularly acknowledged through prestigious industry awards, including the Emerging Growth Company Award from the Louisiana Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth, as well as recognition as a "Great Place to Work" by the Secured Finance Network and "Best Company in Specialty Finance – Leadership" by the ABF Journal.

In recognition of its 15th anniversary year, Republic Business Credit has refreshed its website to better reflect its evolution and to strengthen communication with clients and partners nationwide. The company has also planned anniversary events and posts throughout the year; more information can be found by following its social channels.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

