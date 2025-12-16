Republic Business Credit Supports Growth of Emerging Footwear Manufacturer with a $750,000 Factoring Facility

Fashion industry knowledge and relationships lead to a winning solution

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit provided a $750,000 factoring facility to an emerging footwear manufacturer. Republic's traditional factoring product and credit protection services will support the Company's working capital needs and growth strategy while protecting it from credit risk.

The New York-based Company is a fast-growing designer, wholesaler, and retailer specializing in women's shoes, handbags, and accessories. Known for its crystal-adorned designs, the brand seamlessly blends style, comfort, and practicality, aiming to empower women through fashion.

The Company sought a partner with expertise in the fashion industry, including expert credit analysis and collections management services, as well as an understanding of its customers' creditworthiness. A former Republic Business Credit client referred the Company to Republic.

"Our industry experience and client relationships are several of our keys to success," said Gammie Chung, Vice President of Republic Business Credit. "We are proud to have a reputation that inspires confidence in our clients and the flexibility to support their growth."

By leveraging Republic's apparel industry experience and factoring solution, the Company can confidently move forward with growth plans.

"Our goal is to provide not only funding but also peace of mind to our clients," said Matthew Begley, Chief Operating Officer of Republic Business Credit. "With Republic, clients have a partner dedicated to their success."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

