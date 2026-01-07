Republic Business Credit funds its 15th food and beverage manufacturer in the past 12 months

Flexible financing enables an established consumer packaged goods company to scale

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit provided a $3 million ledgered line of credit to an established sustainable beverage company headquartered in the Northeast. The funding will support operations, growth initiatives, and working capital needs, along with providing strengthened financial flexibility and liquidity to pay vendors in a timely manner.

Republic Business Credit Supports the Growth of Sustainable Beverage Company with $3 Million Ledgered Line of Credit

The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of flavored and carbonated water beverages, utilizing sustainable materials such as cardboard-boxed water and aluminum bottles to minimize the plastic waste typically found in traditional water bottles.

After relying primarily on equity capital raises, the Company sought to transition to debt financing as food and beverage companies faced tightened funding criteria for add-on equity investments. Additionally, the Company has faced a challenging economic environment in recent years, characterized by increased operating costs and a higher cost of capital for expansion. The Company sought a flexible capital provider with deep industry expertise and knowledge of market dynamics, as well as a proven track record of providing patient, scalable capital to similar companies.

"Our solutions are crafted for companies such as this who have a promising future, a strong balance sheet, and need working capital that increases as they grow," said William Kemp, Senior Vice President of Republic Business Credit. "Our goal is the same as the company's. We want to see the company succeed and thrive, and we are happy to partner with them on the journey to accomplish that."

Even with market volatility, opportunities exist for consumer brands that align with consumers' values, making this an especially strategic moment for Republic to expand support in the food and beverage category.

"Sustainability is a major focus of long-term profitable growth, and we promise to continue our efforts to support companies that have a positive impact on the Earth," said Robert Meyers, President of Republic.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

