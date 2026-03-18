Pedro joins Republic as it continues its strategic expansion in its 15th year

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit today announced the appointment of Pedro Reyes as Vice President, Business Development. In this role, Reyes will primarily focus on the Houston market and spearhead expansion into Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, and other key Texas regions. He will report directly to William Kemp, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager.

Republic Business Credit Expands Houston Presence with Hiring of Pedro Reyes as VP, Business Development Officer

Reyes brings more than a decade of experience in financial services, including providing commercial risk management and insurance solutions to middle-market companies. Throughout his career, he has cultivated strong relationships with regional and community banks across Texas, positioning him as a partner for financial institutions and other referral partners seeking asset-based lending and factoring products for their clients.

"Pedro is the perfect addition to our Houston office and the broader Republic team," said William Kemp. "His unwavering commitment to clients and his strategic approach to business development make him an invaluable asset. I look forward to seeing the immediate impact his energy and connections will bring to Republic and the Texas community."

Leveraging his practical perspective when identifying financing opportunities, Reyes is able to structure deals unique to the client's needs while providing confidence in his solutions. His expertise in analyzing receivables exposure, sales concentrations, and business documentation is a key asset that is expected to enhance and accelerate the underwriting process.

"I am excited to join the Republic team," said Pedro Reyes. "From my time in the industry, I have seen the positive impact Republic has delivered, and I am excited to support clients, help expand our presence and build on our reputation of success in the market."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC