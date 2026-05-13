Hilbun and Underwood Bring Decades of Relationship-Driven Expertise

NEW ORLEANS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit recently announced the appointment of Benton Hilbun and Merri Underwood to its growing team. Hilbun joins the originations team as Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer, while Underwood joins the client management team as Assistant Vice President, Account Executive.

Republic Business Credit Expands its Southeast Footprint with the Addition of Benton Hilbun and Merri Underwood

"Benton and Merri bring decades of factoring and commercial banking experience to the Republic team," said Republic CEO Robert Meyers. "We have a strong culture of developing and empowering our leaders that is critical for retention and fostering innovation. We are committed to developing our people and creating an environment for them to be successful."

Hilbun served as Senior Vice President for Renasant Bank for over 25 years, specializing in accounts receivable financing, account management, and relationship building. Well-known and respected in the industry, he brings a strong network of business owners and referral partners and will be responsible for business development in the southeastern U.S. He will report to Brian Resutek, Senior Vice President, Southeast Regional Manager.

"Having seen Republic's growth firsthand as a Renasant employee, I'm eager to transition from an observer to a contributor," said Hilbun. "I look forward to applying our proven growth strategies and using capital and enhanced cash flow to accelerate opportunities for business owners through Republic's national platform."

Underwood served as an Assistant Vice President, Operations and Portfolio Administrator for Renasant Bank after assuming operations and processing positions of increasing responsibility. Her background includes over a decade as an Accounting Manager for a furniture manufacturer, providing her with a unique client-side perspective on the importance of capital providers. She will report to Danika Louis, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager.

"Republic and Renasant share a common culture and a deep commitment to putting clients first," Underwood said. "I am excited to ensure our clients are well-cared for and to contribute to Republic's continued growth."

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About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC