Funds to support day-to-day operations and longer-term growth objectives

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit provided a $9 million asset-based lending facility to an established hardware products manufacturer. The facility will refinance an existing working capital loan, providing the Company with additional borrowing capacity and scalable financing to support day-to-day operations and long-term growth objectives.

Republic Business Credit Provides $9 Million Asset-Based Lending Facility to a California Hardware Manufacturer

Serving both the commercial contractor market and the residential do-it-yourself consumer, the manufacturer faces cash flow constraints due to an extended cash conversion cycle. This liquidity pressure is driven by the dual demand for high inventory levels and extended payment terms granted to large retailers. Additionally, the Company's supply chains were disrupted, and its profit margins were compressed due to increased tariffs and related economic uncertainty in 2025.

The Company was referred to Republic Business Credit by the portfolio manager of its incumbent bank lender, who recognized Republic's deep experience working with companies with strong balance sheets in transitional situations. Republic's hands-on approach and sector knowledge were instrumental to the Company's success as it returned to steady cash flow.

"One of Republic's core tenets is to serve companies that are facing situations beyond their control and need a stabilizing force," said Jason Carmona, Executive Vice President, Western Regional Manager at Republic Business Credit. "When a company finds itself in a lender transition, it can be a stressful time, so our goal was to give their team the confidence to continue executing while structuring a facility that met their needs."

With the new lending facility in place, the Company is well-positioned to maintain operational momentum, strengthen vendor relationships, and pursue continued growth across its retail network.

"One of the most important things we can do for a business is show up when they need a partner most, providing insight as well as funding," said Robert Meyers, Chief Executive Officer of Republic Business Credit. "We are proud to provide a clear path forward for our client with a stronger and better-aligned lending arrangement that empowers its executives to consistently deliver for their customers."

About Republic Business Credit

Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC