Republic Business Credit Promotes William Kemp to Senior Vice President, Regional Manager

Kemp assumes a regional leadership role, combined with expanding national sales initiatives

Republic separately announces plans to expand the sales team in Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit today announced the promotion of William Kemp to Senior Vice President, Regional Manager. In this role, Kemp will lead Republic's sales strategy in Texas while continuing to originate new business opportunities. He will also be responsible for building and managing a high-performing team focused on sourcing and structuring asset-based lending, factoring, and ledgered line of credit customer relationships. Reporting to Republic Business Credit President Robert Meyers, Kemp adds additional leadership capabilities across channel partnerships, private equity partners and investment bankers.

2025_SVP promotion

Republic separately announced that a search is underway for a Vice President, Business Development Officer in Houston, along with two Business Development Associates to expand Republic's presence in Texas. The three new hires will report to Kemp.

"Since joining Republic Business Credit close to 10 years ago, Will has been instrumental in the company's growth and has established himself as a leader in the industry," said Robert Meyers. "Will has a track record of building strong relationships with customers, sponsors and referral sources and providing flexible financing solutions to small business owners and middle-market companies across the U.S."

Kemp began his career in secured lending in Chicago in 2012 as a Business Development Associate at an international factoring company. His career growth has accelerated rapidly since joining the commercial finance industry, starting as a management trainee, which later led to his appointment at Republic in 2016. Kemp relocated to Texas to enhance Republic's presence in the growing Houston market, a move that proved pivotal for his career. Once established in the market, he immediately began expanding Republic's presence, hiring more staff members to grow the local team. Republic is now recognized as an industry-leading lender in the region.

Kemp's is recognized as a leader in the secured finance industry. He has served on the SFNet Houston Chapter board for the past five years, currently as its Chairman. He was recognized as a TMA Midwest Chapter Emerging Leader in 2017 and as an SFNet 40 under 40 award recipient in 2024.

"My goal is always to contribute and support the success of others," stated Kemp. "I am honored that Republic supports the continuing advancement of my career and impact in the region. I look forward to finding new revenue opportunities that will directly contribute to Republic's growth."

Meyers added that he could not be prouder of Kemp, "I've had the pleasure of watching Will grow both professionally and personally for the last 12 years, and I can honestly say that he is one of a kind. He is equivalent to a five-tool baseball player, blending his management, leadership, sales, communication, and likability with an unwavering commitment to his clients. We are excited to see him take on this new opportunity."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC