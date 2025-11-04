Republic Business Credit Supports Growth of Innovative Ice Cream Manufacturer with $1 Million Factoring Facility

Financing builds in additional flexibility as the manufacturer reaches key milestones

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit, a national commercial finance company offering working capital solutions, provided a $1 million factoring facility to a growing, innovative ice cream manufacturer based on the West Coast. The financing will support the expansion of its production capacity to meet the rising demand for its products.

Ice Cream Manufacturer

The Company's prior lender had decided to shift markets at a pivotal time in the manufacturer's growth journey, just as it needed a partner that could scale with it as it sold to larger retailers. Given Republic's specialized knowledge and expertise in the food and beverage and retail industries, as well as their focus on small and middle market businesses, the incumbent lender referred the Company's owners to Republic.

Republic structured the credit facility in economic terms similar to those of its former lender while increasing the facility size to $1 million and providing an advance on its accounts receivable to support new orders, pay critical vendors, and meet payroll on time.

A key element of the agreement is Republic's commitment to providing additional flexibility as the manufacturer reaches specific milestones. This includes advances against other asset types, an increased facility size and empowering the Company with the financial tools it needs to boost its market presence. Another important factor was Republic's commitment to continue serving lower middle market companies in the future.

"The success of this facility is rooted in understanding the client's vision and the needs of their team," said Matthew Begley, Chief Operating Officer of Republic Business Credit. "Leadership means creating alignment and setting a clear direction, giving our clients the tools and confidence to grow profitability long-term."

This facility will support the company's ambitious growth plans and ensure long-term financial stability with a reliable partner.

"This deal highlights our consultative and collaborative approach to financing," said Eric Dorner, Senior Vice President of Republic Business Credit. "This partnership is a testament to the trust and confidence our associates, partners and clients have in us to help navigate their path to success."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC