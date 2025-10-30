Republic Business Credit Provides $5 Million Factoring Facility to Support the Growth of Fleet Management Services Company

P lanned transition to a conventional asset-based lending facility adds long-term flexibility

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit, a national commercial finance company offering working capital financing, provided a $5 million factoring facility to support the growth of a fleet management services company. The Company was recently acquired by a private equity sponsor that partnered with Republic Business Credit for their roll-up strategy. Republic's financing will support the Company's ambitious growth goals with an option to scale with future add-on acquisitions.

Fleet Company

The fleet management services company boasts a long, storied history. It continues to lead the evolution in transportation through its applications of artificial intelligence, a consumer interface, and support of the critical transportation and logistics industry. The Company sought a partner who respected its long history while providing the capital to fuel its next chapter.

A trusted advisor connected the Company and private equity sponsor with Republic Business Credit, which structured a solution that met their immediate financing needs and included a planned transition to a conventional asset-based lending facility once the acquisition fully resolves. The structure provides for an elevated advance on accounts receivable without any financial covenants or guarantees.

Jason Carmona, Republic's Executive Vice President, Western Regional Manager, said, "Our reputation is built on trust and an unwavering commitment to our clients' success. We've forged strong relationships with industry partners who know we always act in our clients' best interests, and that trust was pivotal in closing this transaction."

The sponsor expects to seek add-on acquisitions to create value and strengthen its market position.

"Our core mission is to provide confident solutions that align with our clients' specific needs," said Matthew Begley, Chief Operating Officer at Republic. "In this case, we have delivered a solution that positions the company for long-term growth and continued evolution."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

