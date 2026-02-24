$6 million accordion feature and $2 million inventory add-on fulfill scalability needs

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit provided a $2 million factoring facility to a West Coast-based small business that supplies parts for the U.S. automotive industry. The financing optimizes the Company's working capital by enabling extended customer payment terms that align with industry standards.

Founded in the early 2000s, the Company is a pioneer of holographic optics and manufactures optical film tied to light-shaping technologies used across automotive, lighting, defense, and industrial applications.

Republic Business Credit Provides $2 Million Factoring Facility to Automotive Products Manufacturer

Historically self-funded, the Company recently secured a major supply contract with a leading automotive manufacturer, which will drive rapid expansion across its product lines. In addition, several new product launches are expected in the coming quarters. The Company sought a trusted financial partner to support those strategic growth initiatives.

Referred by an industry consultant, Republic provided a $2 million factoring facility to speed up its working capital. Simultaneously, Republic successfully negotiated an intercreditor agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to ensure all priorities were aligned toward growth.

"Relationships and trust are at the heart of our business," said Eric Dorner, SVP Business Development. "We had previously funded another transaction referred by this consultant, and we are honored that our industry associate had the confidence in us to support the Company's expansion plans."

Republic included an accordion facility up to $6 million with the ability to add a $2 million inventory lending facility once the Company meets key performance thresholds over the next six months.

"Our role is to support our clients as they pursue ambitious, sustainable growth," said Robert Meyers, President, Republic Business Credit. "We are excited to partner with the founders, and we are confident in their long-term trajectory and future success."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC