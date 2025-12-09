Financing supports company's expansion in North America

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit provided a $3.5 million factoring facility to an international in-car technology manufacturer. The facility provided a competitive structure with eligibility that supported the industry's long-dated extended credit terms, while also addressing seasonal customer concentration issues.

Republic Business Credit Supports Growth of UK-based Automotive Electronics Equipment Manufacturer with $3.5 Million Factoring Facility

The UK-based manufacturer prioritizes driver well-being and safety, protecting both the driver and other motorists with high-quality, innovative electronics products. The Company needed a working capital facility to support the independent growth of its U.S. division, which sells to larger retailers in North America. These retailers typically require Net 90-day or Net 60-day terms, based on the date of receipt of goods, creating cash flow challenges.

The flexible financing provided the Company with immediate access to funds 60 to 90 days earlier, enabling the manufacturer to meet payroll, material purchases, and general operating expenses in a timely manner.

"Small businesses will always face external challenges, but our goal and mission is to mitigate those issues wherever possible," said Brian Resutek, Senior Vice President of Republic Business Credit. "We're pleased to help companies like this one to focus on opportunities, not threats."

Additionally, the financing came at a critical moment, as the company was preparing for a rapid increase in sales due to its seasonal cycle.

"Working with Republic means you get a partner who will be there with you through the growth cycles," said Stewart Chesters, Chief Executive Officer of Republic. "I am transplant from the UK myself, and I have stressed the importance of this partnership with my team. We are excited to support the company's success for decades to come."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC