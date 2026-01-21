Fast Turnaround Solidifies Commitment

Financing Enables Vendor Discounts, Strengthens Supplier Relationships

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit provided a $500,000 factoring facility to a Texas-based premium wholesale food distributor. The financing will support the Company's working capital needs as it begins a strategic expansion.

The distributor specializes in direct-sourcing chef-curated ingredients from global producers, currently serving the southern United States. Long-term strategic growth plans call for the Company to expand its distribution footprint nationally.

Republic Business Credit Provides $500,000 Factoring Facility to Support Food Distributor’s Expansion

Following a recent management transition, the Company's new executive leader identified a need for increased liquidity to support growth and operational flexibility. Republic Business Credit quickly helped the distributor secure a flexible funding option designed to accelerate cash flow and support expansion.

"Our industry associates and clients know that they have a knowledgeable and trustworthy partner in us," said William Kemp, SVP Regional Manager. "We are committed to working closely with our clients to align the right product and help them exceed their financial goals."

This liquidity strengthens the Company's working capital position and enables it to capture early payment discounts with suppliers as it enters its next phase of growth.

"Our products and solutions are designed to help emerging companies reach their full potential," said Stewart Chesters, Chief Executive Officer. "We have successfully achieved this goal with hundreds of clients and look forward to achieving it with this one as it scales."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC