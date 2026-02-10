Republic Business Credit Provides $8.5 Million Asset-Based Loan to Transportation Company Supporting the Automotive Industry

Increased availability and flexibility prove perfect solution

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit provided an $8.5 million asset-based loan (ABL) facility to a Midwest-based sponsor-backed transportation company. The facility will refinance the Company's existing line of credit while providing additional working capital, enabling it to grow despite industry headwinds.

The Company provides customized long-haul and cross-border shipping services, focusing on supporting leading automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across the country. In addition, the company offers third-party logistics, storage and direct delivery services.

Post-pandemic, the Company faced multiple obstacles, including a downturn in the transportation industry, automotive tariffs and strategic changes by large automotive companies. The sponsor sought additional availability and increased covenant flexibility on the Company's existing revolving line of credit, including the addition of a $1.25 million equipment term loan. The equity sponsor reached out to Republic, citing its strong track record and exceptional customer service based on Republic's successful financing of another of its portfolio companies.

Republic structured a covenant package aligned with the Company's projections and the capital commitments of their sponsor, enabling a credit facility that supports the Company through the market fluctuations and economic cycles of both the transportation and automotive industries.

"Our client took a challenging time and turned it into an opportunity for growth," said Leigh Guglielmo, Senior Vice President, Republic Business Credit. "I'm excited we could create a lending solution that allows them the ability to move forward with trust and confidence in their lending partner."

Favorable market conditions are anticipated for 2026, and the Company has already seen a return to monthly profitability with new routes and increased volume in current routes.

"It is crucial that we support the success of transportation companies, one of the fundamental cornerstones of our economy," said Robert Meyers, President, Republic Business Credit. "Nearly everything we use or consume has to be moved by rail, ship and truck, an often interconnected supply chain that fuels our broad GDP growth as a country."

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

