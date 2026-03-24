Funds enable U.S. entity to operate independently

HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit recently provided a factoring facility to help a global confectionery manufacturer fuel its expansion into the United States. The facility provided the immediate working capital needed to accelerate cash flow and scale inventory imports to support U.S. growth.

Republic Business Credit Provides Factoring Facility to Support International Confectioner’s U.S. Expansion

Despite its long history abroad, as the manufacturer launched U.S. operations, it faced challenges securing traditional bank financing due to its early-stage U.S. presence and international ownership structure. The Company required a flexible capital partner capable of supporting a cross-border expansion while enabling its U.S. division to operate independently.

Leveraging deep expertise in the consumer packaged goods sector, Republic structured a customized factoring facility designed to eliminate the standard 30-to-90-day collection cycle. By unlocking cash flow immediately upon invoicing, the Company gained access to the working capital needed to increase inventory levels, support distribution growth, and respond quickly to rising consumer demand from its new U.S. customer base.

"Our flexibility allows us to look beyond standard lending guidelines and structure a solution that aligns with a client's operational realities," said William Kemp, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager at Republic Business Credit. "This is a storied company with a proven global track record. Our partnership provides the financial runway they need to take that legacy and scale it in the U.S. market."

With the funding in place, the Company is now poised to achieve its 2026 growth projections and has already requested an expansion of the credit facility to support continued momentum.

"Success is defined by our clients' growth, and our mission is to provide the flexibility and the access to capital that enables that success," said Robert Meyers, President of Republic Business Credit. "We are proud to stand behind them as they build on their legacy. Their continued growth is the ultimate proof that our partnership model works."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC