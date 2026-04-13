Meyers' appointment ensures strategic continuity and continued growth

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced the appointment of Robert Meyers as Chief Executive Officer. Meyers, who has served as the company's President and Chief Commercial Officer for the past decade, succeeds co-founder Stewart Chesters, who will assume the role of President and serve as Interim Chief Credit Officer.

Robert Meyers Named Chief Executive Officer of Republic Business Credit

"Rob has demonstrated exceptional leadership, a deep commitment to our partnership approach, and a clear vision for the future," said Chesters. "His ambition and adaptability have been central to our success, and the time was right to align our management structure with the future in mind. Over recent months, we have onboarded several strategic team members, building an experienced and diverse leadership team to help drive the company forward as we celebrate our 15th anniversary."

Meyers has been instrumental in the firm's exponential growth and led the recruitment of industry-leading talent across the country.

"Republic's focus on maintaining our unique identity, one that combines deep technical experience with a real purpose, empowers our team to genuinely partner with our clients," said Meyers. "I am honored to take the helm of an incredibly talented team. We have our clear path towards growth and are looking forward to achieving new heights in the years to come."

Republic started with one office in New Orleans, five employees and one client. Under Meyers' co-leadership, Republic has expanded to five offices across the country, with over 40 employees, and hundreds of clients across 30 states.

In 2023, Republic transitioned from an independent finance company into a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank (parent company Renasant Corporation, NYSE: RNST), providing asset-based lending, recourse factoring, traditional factoring and e-commerce lending up to $20 million in senior credit facilities.

Renasant Bank Chief Corporate Banking Officer and Executive Vice President Curtis Perry noted that the Republic leadership team has consistently exceeded expectations. "We are committed to fueling Republic's next chapter of growth under Rob's leadership," said Perry. "By leveraging Renasant's resources, we aim to accelerate their national expansion and thank Stewart for the solid foundation he built to make this possible."

Throughout his career, Meyers has consistently driven meaningful results that elevated the teams and organizations around him. At Bibby Financial Services, he quickly rose to the position of Head of Sales and Managing Director. He earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in 2017, simultaneously partnering with a family office to lead a buyout of Republic alongside Chesters in April of 2016. With a focus on growth initiatives, Robert joined as Chief Commercial Officer and managing member and was appointed President in 2017. His influence extends throughout the industry; he is a prominent member of several trade associations and served as the President of the Secured Finance Network ("SF Net") in 2025.

Chesters will continue to focus on mergers and acquisitions, credit, AI, and innovative avenues to enhance client support.

"Rob and I have known each other for 20 years, so passing the torch to him feels like a natural transition during our 15th anniversary year," added Chesters. "I am thrilled to support him as he steers Republic into its next chapter."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC