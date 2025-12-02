Consumer products expertise and built-in inventory expansion lead to a trusted partnership

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit provided a $1 million factoring facility to a national beverage accessory manufacturer. Republic's traditional factoring product and credit protection services will support the Company's retail store expansion while protecting the manufacturer from credit risk.

Republic Business Credit Supports Growth of Drink Accessory Manufacturer with $1 Million Factoring Facility

Republic refinanced the manufacturer's smaller bank line of credit while creating additional availability, as its factoring facility will grow with the Company's sales. Additionally, the facility includes a built-in inventory component that can be accessed once the Company achieves certain financial milestones. The owners, having seen Republic successfully fund similar facilities for growing companies, specifically selected Republic for their newest chapter.

"Our reputation for partnership and track records of success are our strongest assets," said Eric Dorner, Senior Vice President of Republic Business Credit. "The trust established through our industry experience paved the way for this new partnership. We are committed to fueling the next phase of this manufacturer's growth."

As a premium supplier of drink accessories, the Company experienced rapid growth in the niche market while navigating the cash flow constraints created by extended retailer terms.

Robert Meyers, President of Republic, added, "Our solutions are designed to remove artificial financial barriers from growing companies. We continue to see strong performances across the food and beverage and consumer products sectors and are excited to see where the founders will take this brand."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

