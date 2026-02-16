Funding fuels growth and brand expansion efforts

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit provided a $3 million factoring facility to a growing West Coast-based textile manufacturer. The facility provides the Company with additional capital to expand operations and enter into more market segments.

The Company focuses on quality products assembled through customized long-run requests with a variety of fabrics, including earth-friendly bamboo, wood pulp, and recycled cotton.

Republic Business Credit Supports Growth of Textile Manufacturer with $3 Million Factoring Facility

The Company sought an experienced funding partner who understood the industry and provided expert guidance to navigate the ever-changing market landscape. The Company is experiencing increased demand for its collection and anticipates double-digit growth in 2026 based on its current order backlog.

"Our extensive experience in the apparel sector made us an ideal trusted partner," said Tae Chung, Senior Vice President, Republic Business Credit. "The domestic textile and apparel industry is a vital economic sector, and we are proud to support growing brands. While most of their business is wholesale today, we discussed how our partnership would expand as they develop going forward."

The Company strongly supports sustainability efforts through tactics such as holistic farming practices and following high environmental standards from start to finish.

"We partner with dynamic founders who see our factoring product as a key tool to support their growth goals," said Matt Begley, Chief Operating Officer, Republic Business Credit. "We are proud to support their factoring needs today, and we are well-suited to support their expansion efforts."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

