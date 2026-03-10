Republic's solution provides immediate credit support for growth

Facility strengthens the apparel company's overall financial health

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit has partnered with a Los Angeles-based women's luxury apparel manufacturer to outsource the management of their accounts receivable. Republic will manage the credit and collections function for this prominent company, allowing the founder and executive team to focus on strategic growth and brand expansion.

Republic Business Credit Supports Women’s Luxury Apparel Manufacturer with Accounts Receivable Management Services

The brand has gained a loyal following for its high-quality ready-to-wear collections and focuses on customer-centric research to build brand loyalty, while remaining dedicated to empowering women through fashion. The brand's offerings also extend to exclusive collaborations with iconic names.

The Company was introduced to Republic by its accounting firm, which cited Republic's industry expertise and its locally based account management team as key differentiators. Republic's product offerings provide several options to best align with the brand's growth-oriented goals.

"The apparel industry is unique; it requires solutions tailored to each manufacturer's specific supply chain and customer strategy," said Tae Chung, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Republic Business Credit. "We've found a perfect fit here, and we're eager to support their continued evolution."

Leveraging Republic's credit and collection platform reduces administrative burdens and operational costs, beneficial to companies that do not have a robust internal staff or for high-growth companies that need to augment existing staff. The Company can reinvest savings from outsourcing its accounts receivable function, redirecting those dollars toward revenue-generating activities and greater profitability.

"We prioritize partnerships that align with our clients' long-term objectives," said Robert Meyers, President of Republic Business Credit. "Supporting growing businesses with tailored solutions is central to our approach, and we're proud to work alongside a team with shared philosophies."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC