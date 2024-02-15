Republic Capital Group Advises Crestone Capital on Combination with Pathstone Family Office

Crestone brings ~$3.6 billion of assets under management to Pathstone

NEW YORK and DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the financial services industry, is pleased to have served as exclusive investment banking advisor to Crestone Capital ("Crestone") on its acquisition by Pathstone Family Office ("Pathstone").



Founded in 1991 by Eric Kramer, Crestone advises approximately 150 first-generation entrepreneurs and ultra-high net worth families, managing over $3.5 billion in client assets with more than 50 professionals with offices in Colorado, Texas and California. Pathstone, with 19 office locations, manages over $100 billion in assets under administration and advisement, with 500 families averaging more than $100 million, served by over 450 professionals.



Matt Wiles, President of Crestone said, "Republic has a deep understanding of the current dynamics of the RIA industry. Not only did they help identify strong potential partners, but their guidance in negotiating and evaluating various offers was invaluable, ultimately helping us arrive at this partnership with Pathstone."



"This combination is all about highly expert, professional talent from two teams partnering to be the best at serving ultra-high-net-worth families. The firm cultures and values couldn't have been a better match," commented Vic Esclamado, Partner and Managing Director of Republic.

"The cultural fit was clear from the first meeting between Pathstone and Crestone," added Peter Nesvold, Partner and Managing Director of Republic.



