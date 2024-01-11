Republic Capital Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), a leading independent investment bank that focuses on the wealth and asset management industry and was recently named Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor, is proud to announce the promotions of Jim Collins to Chief Operating Officer and Blake Cargill to Managing Director.

Jim Collins promoted to Chief Operating Officer
Blake Cargill promoted to Managing Director
As Chief Operating Officer, Jim will assume overall responsibility for Republic's operations. Jim will lead Republic's operations in areas such as HR, information technology, finance, insurance, and vendor management. Jim will also continue to serve as General Counsel of Republic. Prior to joining Republic, Jim served as Head of Operations and General Counsel at Silver Lane Advisors, a boutique investment bank, and spent 11 years in the private practice of law, including as an M&A Partner in the New York office of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

As Managing Director, Blake will continue to work closely with clients while leading the execution of M&A engagements and developing relationships within the industry. Over his 10-year financial services career, Blake's leadership and work ethic have contributed to the confidence clients have developed in him. Before joining Republic in 2017, Blake served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Canaccord Genuity where he assisted in the execution and structuring of M&A transactions and performed analysis of capital markets financing solutions.

"I appreciate the opportunity to take on a greater role within Republic's business," said Jim. "I am excited to continue working with John and the entire Republic team to lead a first-rate operational platform that supports our team in providing the best possible service to our clients."

"I'm extremely grateful for this recognition and John's mentorship the past seven years. It's an honor to serve as a trusted advisor to such terrific clients and a joy to work with our great team at Republic." said Blake. "We have tremendous momentum, and I am excited to continue our focus of 'People, Purpose, and Partnership' into the future."

"Jim and Blake are industry standouts, great partners, and people you can trust. I'm honored to have them as partners," noted John Langston, Republic's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Republic Capital Group 
Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth, and asset management communities. Republic serves firms throughout the country and clients include several industry leaders. Learn more about Republic at www.republiccapgroup.com

Media Contact: Candace Langston VP of Communications [email protected]

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

