Republic Capital Group Named Finalist for Nine Investment Banking Awards

News provided by

Republic Capital Group

07 Sep, 2023, 11:50 ET

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a premier M&A advisor to the financial services industry, announced today that it was named a finalist for nine investment banking industry awards. Results will be announced at The M&A Advisor's 22nd annual black-tie awards gala to be held on November 15, 2023, in New York City.  

John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group.
According to Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor: "Given the uncertainty and volatile nature of M&A over the past three years, and in an environment that is increasingly demanding of its professionals, we have recognized the leading transactions, firms, and individuals that represent the highest levels of performance." Out of over 450 firms Republic Capital was named a finalist for nine of the M&A Advisor's most prestigious honors, including: 

  • Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year
  • Investment Banker of the Year (John Langston)
  • Financial Services Deal of the Year
  • Deal Financing of the Year
  • M&A Deal of the Year Overall

Republic Capital was recognized for its industry leadership in advising Creative Planning on its acquisition of BerganKDV and Parallel Advisor's simultaneous acquisition of AUTUS Asset Management and recapitalization by Golden Gate Capital from prior sponsor, Emigrant Partners. 

John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic, said: "We are so pleased for this recognition and acknowledge that this is only possible because of the amazing clients we are so fortunate to serve. Congratulations to the entire Republic Capital team on this great milestone for our firm."   

Added Peter Nesvold, Partner of Republic Capital: "Today's recognition comes on the heels of Republic's record-setting year in 2022, during which the firm transacted more than $50 billion of client assets — ranking Republic first among independent investment banks serving the wealth management industry and related market segments." 

About Republic Capital Group
Republic Capital Group is an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.republiccapgroup.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/republic-capital-group.

Media Contact: Candace Langston VP of Marketing and Communications [email protected]  

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group

