Republic Capital Group Represents RAA in Sale to Allworth Financial

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities, is today congratulating its client, RAA, on the announcement of its sale to Allworth Financial.

RAA is one of the nation's largest independent registered investment advisors specializing in the unique needs and goals of the airline community. With approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management for over 3,200 families, RAA provides personal solutions for 401(k) professional investment management, retirement and income planning, estate planning, and survivor assistance, as well as tax consulting and tax return preparation.

"RAA is an outstanding firm with a long tradition of providing great value to clients. It will be exciting to watch how the great teams at Allworth and RAA join together to continue to build an industry leading firm," said John Langston, Founder & Managing Director of Republic Capital Group.

"Republic Capital Group was truly our strategic advisor," commented John Bentley, CEO of RAA, "There's a lot of noise around M&A in our industry and Republic cut through the din and delivered on our two requirements: cultural fit for our team and value for our shareholders."

"This is an excellent time for RIAs to explore their M&A, strategic partnership and capital raising opportunities," added Langston. "We're very pleased to have worked with so many vibrant, growing organizations in 2019, and we're excited for what we see on the horizon in 2020."

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

