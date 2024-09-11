Republic Grand Ranch Launches 'Where The Forest Meets Luxury'--Custom Homes Thoughtfully Designed with Nature in Mind

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for privacy among ultra-luxury homebuyers, Republic Grand Ranch introduces "Where The Forest Meets Luxury." These buyers are seeking properties that provide seclusion and exclusive amenities. Despite economic uncertainties, luxury real estate sales increased by more than 2%, posting the best year-over-year gains in three years, according to Redfin , as reported by CNBC .

"It's not often that land of this caliber is available at competitive prices, prioritizing both luxury and nature."

"It's not often that land of this caliber is available at such competitive prices, especially in a community prioritizing both luxury and nature," said Blake Boyer, Sales Manager of Republic Grand Ranch. "Our exclusive builder program ensures that every home is custom-designed with the forest in mind, blending architecture and nature."

Republic Grand Ranch offers forested homesites at competitive prices, allowing buyers more budget for their forever home. With custom homes starting around $650,000, this community is ideal for those valuing quality, space, and privacy, while staying close to modern amenities. Furthermore, Republic Grand Ranch is excited to announce the launch of an exclusive cul-de-sac enclave, featuring a minimum square footage requirement double that of the rest of the community. This presents a unique opportunity for those seeking elevated building standards.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit Republic Grand Ranch and experience 'Where the Forest Meets Luxury' firsthand at our model homes. Planned with an environmentally conscious design , Republic Grand Ranch ensures privacy and low-impact living, with many homesites backing up to green space. "This is a really exciting new offering for those who want the exclusive high end feel while still being in a rustic forested setting, close to the Woodlands." - Gary Sumner, Managing Partner of Patten Properties.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit Republic Grand Ranch or call or text (833) 208-8953.

