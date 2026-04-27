Republic Power Group Limited Announces Strategic Investment and Technology Access Agreement to Enter High-Growth RWA Tokenization and Blockchain Infrastructure Markets

Transaction Marks First Phase of RPGL's Expanded Digital Asset Strategy, Providing Equity Stake in NVC Partners and Institutional-Grade RWA Platform Capabilities

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Power Group Limited (NASDAQ: RPGL) ("RPGL" or the "Company"), a Singapore-based enterprise software and technology solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive transaction involving (i) the acquisition of a strategic equity interest in NVC Partners Limited, and (ii) a technology services and platform enablement arrangement with NVTH Limited and its affiliate NVTHK Limited (collectively, "NVT").

Under the transaction, RPGL has acquired a 10% equity interest in NVC Partners Limited, a company focused on providing blockchain-based infrastructure and operation support for RWA tokenization. In parallel, RPGL has entered into a technology agreement under which it will obtain rights and access to proprietary digital asset platform technologies, including a real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization system and a related secondary trading infrastructure, together with associated technical capabilities development, support, and ongoing maintenance services.

Strategic Expansion into Digital Asset Infrastructure

This transaction represents a significant step in RPGL's expansion into blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure and digital asset markets and positions the Company to compete in the fast-growing real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization sector. By integrating blockchain-based workflows into its existing enterprise software ecosystem, RPGL aims to enhance its service offerings and expand into institutional digital finance and capital markets solutions. The Company intends to leverage its established client base across Singapore, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia to drive adoption among regulated institutions and enterprise clients.

Management Commentary

Ziyang Long, Chief Executive Officer of RPGL, commented:

"This transaction marks a major milestone in RPGL's evolution into a technology-driven platform company with capabilities in digital finance infrastructure. By combining our enterprise systems expertise with access to institutional-grade blockchain technology, we are positioning RPGL to participate in the next wave of capital markets innovation, particularly in real-world asset tokenization and compliant digital asset solutions."

A representative of NVT added:

"RPGL's strong institutional relationships and enterprise integration capabilities make it a strategic partner for expanding the adoption of digital asset infrastructure. We believe this collaboration will accelerate deployment of tokenization solutions across Asia."

Technology Platform Overview

The platform technologies made available to RPGL include a comprehensive real-world asset tokenization system designed to support the digital issuance of financial instruments, alongside a secondary trading infrastructure that facilitates both institutional and peer-to-peer transactions. These technologies are supported by integrated compliance, settlement, and blockchain execution modules, enabling secure and efficient end-to-end transaction workflows. The platform is built on a scalable architecture that allows for seamless enterprise deployment and integration with existing systems. In addition, RPGL will receive technical training, ongoing system support, and maintenance services to ensure effective deployment and commercialization of the platform.

Market Opportunity

The global RWA tokenization market is one of the fastest-growing segments in financial technology, and RPGL is positioning itself to capture this opportunity at an inflection point. On-chain tokenized RWA value reached $27.7 billion in April 2026, representing a staggering 300% year-on-year increase from $6.6 billion in April 2025 and a nearly 245-fold increase from $85 million in 2020. Broader market research, inclusive of institutional tokenization activity across both public and private blockchains, values the market at approximately $418.57 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 63.6%, and is projected to reach $3 trillion by 2030. RPGL believes this expansion will be supported by increasing regulatory clarity in key financial hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore, alongside rising participation from institutional investors. In addition, the growing demand for more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective capital markets infrastructure is expected to further accelerate the long-term adoption of tokenization technologies.

About Republic Power Group Limited

Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions, consulting services, and technical infrastructure support for corporate and institutional clients across Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit: https://republicpower.net/

About NVT

NVTHK Limited is a Hong Kong-based Fintech company established in 2019.

NVTHK, as a full-stack business solutions provider, has the capability to provide enterprises and financial institutions with strategic, technical and operational advisory and support services in relation to blockchain initiatives, including RWA tokenization frameworks, distributed ledger payment infrastructure and related platform architecture with the goal of bridging traditional finance and Web3. NVT has built one of the largest integrated ecosystem that enables seamless connectivity and value flow between clients, assets, and markets.

Over the past two years, NVT has supported a series of landmark transactions including Hong Kong's first tokenized security under Hong Kong law for GF Securities (Hong Kong), the first transferable tokenized repackaging notes, Short-Term Asset-Backed Liquidity Note Token (STBL) for Cinda International Asset Management Limited, and Hong Kong's first tokenized Limited Partnership Fund with Golden Continent Asset Management. NVT also provided the blockchain infrastructure for Hong Kong's first CNH-denominated tokenized bond (CNH 500 million) issued by Shenzhen Futian Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., listed on the Macau and Shenzhen exchanges.

Beyond financial institutions, NVT has cultivated strategic partnerships with industry leaders across several high-growth sectors, including robotics, new energy, AI computing, and data centre infrastructure. These partnerships represent concrete, real-world tokenization use cases in industries collectively addressable by trillions of dollars in assets — signaling that RWA tokenization is rapidly expanding beyond capital markets into the broader digital economy.

These successful cases highlight NVT's multi-dimensional capabilities, market credibility, combining technological innovation, coordination excellence, and compliance expertise to drive the adoption of RWA tokenization. NVT continues to bridge traditional and digital finance and empower institutions to thrive in global markets.

For more information, visit www.nvt.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, regulatory developments, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Republic Power Group Limited