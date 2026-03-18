Republic Services Again Recognized Among the World's Most Ethical Companies

Company's eighth year on the list, highlighting its ongoing commitment to ethics, compliance and corporate governance

PHOENIX, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has been named to Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the eighth time. The company is among 138 honorees representing 17 countries and 40 industries recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and promoting ethical business standards.

"Our company values guide how we operate, and working responsibly and with integrity is non-negotiable," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering results the right way."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, based on 240+ documented proof points on company practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact.

Ethisphere's 2026 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies is available at worldsmostethicalcompanies.com.

In addition to being named to the World's Most Ethical Companies list, Republic Services was recently named to the S&P Global 2026 Sustainability Yearbook, recognized for the fifth time as one of the World's Most Admired Companies and certified as a Great Place to Work for the ninth consecutive year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

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SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.