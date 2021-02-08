Republic Services Charitable Foundation Awards 11 National Neighborhood Promise® Grants for 2021

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic Services Charitable Foundation today unveiled its 11 National Neighborhood Promise® grants for 2021, funding neighborhood revitalization projects across the country in communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work. The majority of this year's projects support historically Black neighborhoods that have experienced disinvestment, and many of them address food insecurity and sustainability efforts.

"After a year of unprecedented challenges, our diverse neighborhoods need support more than ever, and we're proud of our continued commitment to creating spaces where people can thrive," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "For three years, the Republic Services Charitable Foundation has partnered with proven local organizations to strengthen communities in need by providing support designed to build and support neighborhood revitalization."

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation launched the National Neighborhood Promise program in 2018, partnering with select nonprofits to fund neighborhood revitalization efforts. The Foundation provides these projects with grants, donated products and services, and, when it is safe, volunteer opportunities for Republic employees. Since 2018, the Foundation has funded close to 60 National Neighborhood Promise projects.

In 2021, the Foundation is awarding grants ranging from $100,000 to $200,000 to 11 community partners:

Funded projects include expansion of a local food bank, buildout of an incubator for minority-owned small businesses; renovation of community and learning centers; and creation and revitalization of parks, trails and gardens. The 2021 projects also mark the Foundation's first charitable efforts in Pittsburgh; Kansas City, Kansas; and Wilmington, Delaware.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Republic Services to bring about change and revitalization to Atlanta's historic southwest neighborhoods. Block by block, park by park, Rebuilding Together Atlanta and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation are creating and revitalizing neighborhoods for our neighbors to play, work and live," said Mike Orum, executive director of Rebuilding Together Atlanta. "We look forward to our continued work with Republic Services leadership and the staff to make a difference in the lives of our Atlanta neighbors living in NPU-H and in providing a revitalized Nature Preserve that all can enjoy. "

The National Neighborhood Promise projects support Republic's long-term sustainability goal to positively impact 20 million people through charitable giving by 2030.

For more information about the Republic Services Charitable Foundation and the National Neighborhood Promise program, please visit RepublicServices.com/giving.

