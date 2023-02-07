Republic Services Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies for the Second Time

Fortune rankings recognize Company for social responsibility, financial soundness and long-term investment value

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has been named to Fortune's 2023 list of the World's Most Admired Companies. The company's highest rankings are in the social responsibility, financial soundness, long-term investment value and use of corporate assets categories.

"It's an honor for Republic Services to be named to this prestigious list for the second time," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "Our 40,000 team members are committed to delivering superior service to customers, sustaining our human-centered culture and supporting the communities where we do business. We believe these efforts will continue to drive outstanding results for shareholders."

Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies includes the best-regarded companies in 52 industries. Companies were ranked based on survey responses from executives, directors and analysts, and the top-rated companies were chosen from a pool of 645 companies in 27 countries. Republic was also included in the 2021 list.

In addition to being named to the World's Most Admired Companies list, Republic Services was recently named one of 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens and Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the seventh consecutive year, and certified as a Great Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year.

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

