Republic Services Recognized on Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Fourth Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) was recognized on both the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and North America Indices for the fourth consecutive year. The prestigious rankings highlight Republic's continued commitment and leadership in corporate governance, environmental, social and financial sustainability.

"It is an honor for the Republic team to receive continued recognition on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We handle roughly 115 million tons of the nation's recycling and solid waste each year, and are deeply committed to our leadership role in protecting the planet and the communities we serve," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "This accomplishment provides important market recognition of our sustainability performance and its link to financial return."

Republic Services scored over 90 percent in several categories, including climate strategy, risk & crisis management, materiality (stakeholder engagement) and talent attraction & retention – all factors that enhance the Company's commitment to delivering long-term value to its stakeholders.

"We congratulate Republic Services for being included in the DJSI Sustainability Indices – World and North America," said Manjit Jus, head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM. "The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

Republic Services continues to earn notable recognition for sustainability and corporate responsibility achievements, as demonstrated by inclusion in Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, Forbes' 2019 Best Employers for Women and Ethisphere's 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies. In addition, Republic's CEO, Donald Slager, was recently named to Forbes' 2019 America's 100 Most Innovative Leaders.

To learn more about Republic's Blue Planet sustainability platform or to download the latest Sustainability Reports, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

About DJSI

As the gold standard for corporate sustainability, the DJSI recognizes the top tier of the world's largest companies from developed and emerging markets. These select companies demonstrate comprehensive assessment of long-term economic, governance, environmental and social objectives, including industry-specific sustainability trends. Only companies that lead their industries based on this assessment are included in the indices. The indices are created and maintained according to a systematic methodology, allowing investors to appropriately benchmark sustainability-driven funds and derivatives over the long term.

The DJSI are maintained collaboratively by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM. The indices measure the performance of the world's sustainability leaders. For more information, visit www.Sustainability-Indices.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection operations, transfer stations, recycling processing centers, landfills, and energy and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. More than 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

