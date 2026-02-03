REPUBLIC SERVICES TEAMSTERS IN WASHINGTON RATIFY LANDMARK MASTER AGREEMENT

350 Teamsters Represented by Three Local Unions Secure Huge Gains from Waste Giant

TUKWILA, Wash., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services Teamsters represented by Teamsters Locals 38, 117, and 174 have overwhelmingly ratified a new five-year master agreement. The contract secures strong wage and pension gains, improved health care benefits, and protections against excessive overtime. Critically, the new contract forces Republic to align wages and benefits for Teamsters at the company's 3rd and Lander Recycle Center with those of the other workers covered by the agreement.

"This incredibly strong contract is the direct result of solidarity in action for a huge group of Teamsters standing together across three local unions," said Rick Hicks, President of Teamsters Joint Council 28. "With the determination of our rank-and-file committee, we worked tirelessly to ensure our brothers and sisters at the Recycle Center are treated with the respect they deserve by correcting the pay and benefit inequities immediately. This selfless act was one of the greatest displays of union solidarity I have ever seen."

"This is a huge win for Teamsters in the solid waste industry," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 117. "These workers perform dangerous, demanding work to keep our communities clean. This contract secures fair pay and benefits that go a long way toward recognizing the value of their labor."

"The incredible gains in this agreement show we are stronger when we bargain together," said Samantha Kantak, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 38. "We took the strongest language in all of our contracts and merged it into one powerful agreement that will improve the lives of hundreds of Teamsters."

The new master agreement protects roughly 350 workers across all classifications, including mechanics, heavy equipment operators, and transport, collection, container, and toter delivery drivers.

"Serving on the bargaining committee showed me firsthand how powerful we are when we support each other across locals," said Troy McIntyre, a steward and proud Teamster. "This contract is a big win for all of us."

Teamsters covered by the contract will also receive paid time off, an increased boot allowance, expanded bereavement leave, stronger safety protections, and a new employer-funded legal services benefit for bargaining unit members.

"I feel so proud to be a Teamster," said DeShawn Carter, a steward and 20-year Teamster. "At the 3rd and Lander facility, we always felt disrespected, but now we're all under one contract that lifts up everybody. We stood together and left them no choice but to give us what we want and deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

