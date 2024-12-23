Repurchase of Loomis' shares during the fourth quarter 2024 completed

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on October 28, 2024, repurchased 590,100 shares. Loomis AB's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 2,514,653 shares, corresponding to 3.54 percent of the outstanding shares in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 71,000,000.

