Repurchase of Loomis' shares during the second quarter 2024 completed
Jun 24, 2024, 12:05 ET
STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on May 6, 2024, repurchased 702,500 shares. Loomis AB's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,331,453 shares, corresponding to 1.88% of the outstanding shares in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 71,000,000.
For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see: www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.
June 24, 2024
CONTACT:
Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92
Email: [email protected]
