STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on May 6, 2024, repurchased 702,500 shares. Loomis AB's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,331,453 shares, corresponding to 1.88% of the outstanding shares in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 71,000,000.

For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see: www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

June 24, 2024

CONTACT:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92

Email: [email protected]

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/repurchase-of-loomis--shares-during-the-second-quarter-2024-completed,c4005746

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/4005746/2882442.pdf Repurchase of Loomisâ€™ shares during the second quarter 2024 completed

