Repurchase of Loomis' shares during the third quarter 2024 completed

News provided by

Loomis AB

Oct 01, 2024, 02:46 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on July 23, 2024, repurchased 593,100 shares. Loomis AB's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,924,553 shares, corresponding to 2.71% of the outstanding shares in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 71,000,000.

For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see: www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
[email protected] 
+46 79 006 45 92

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/repurchase-of-loomis--shares-during-the-third-quarter-2024-completed,c4045101

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/4045101/3031248.pdf

Repurchase of Loomisâ€™ shares during the third quarter 2024 completed

SOURCE Loomis AB

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Alejandro Corominas Menéndez appointed President and CEO of Loomis Europe and Latin America

Alejandro Corominas Menéndez has been appointed President and CEO of Loomis Europe and Latin America as of January 1, 2025. Currently, Alejandro...

Loomis to hold Capital Markets Day in London on November 13, 2024

Loomis, one of the world's leading cash handling companies, will hold a Capital Markets Day in London for institutional investors and analysts, on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics