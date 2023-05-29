Repurchase of Truecaller AB shares in week 21, 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 22 May 2023 and 26 May 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 800,857 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. The buybacks that have been based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting in 2022 has now been completed. At the 2023 Annual General Meeting which was held on Friday the 26th of May Truecaller's board of directors received a new authorization to buy back shares until the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 23 September 2022 which now has been completed. The share buyback programme was executed between 23 September up until the 2023 AGM which was held on the 26th of May 2023, and was carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was once again authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Truecaller B shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily

volume (number of

shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 22 May 2023 136,559 36.0716 4,925,901.62 23 May 2023 170,967 36.0193 6,158,111.66 24 May 2023 269,343 35.6722 9,608,057.36 25 May 2023 121,594 35.7758 4,350,122.63 26 May 2023 102,394 35.7169 3,657,196.26 Total accumulated over

week 21/2023 800,857 35.8358 28,699,389.54 Total accumulated

during the buyback

program 13,281,779 33.9857 451,391,043.26

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by SEB on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 13,281,779 B shares and 5,100,000 C-shares as of 26 May 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 379,059,710 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 360,677,931.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

