Repurchase of Truecaller AB shares in week 21, 2023

Truecaller AB

29 May, 2023, 03:37 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 22 May 2023 and 26 May 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 800,857 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. The buybacks that have been based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting in 2022 has now been completed. At the 2023 Annual General Meeting which was held on Friday the 26th of May Truecaller's board of directors received a new authorization to buy back shares until the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 23 September 2022 which now has been completed. The share buyback programme was executed between 23 September up until the 2023 AGM which was held on the 26th of May 2023, and was carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was once again authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Truecaller B shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

22 May 2023

136,559

36.0716

4,925,901.62

23 May 2023

170,967

36.0193

6,158,111.66

24 May 2023

269,343

35.6722

9,608,057.36

25 May 2023

121,594

35.7758

4,350,122.63

26 May 2023

102,394

35.7169

3,657,196.26

Total accumulated over
week 21/2023

800,857

35.8358

28,699,389.54

Total accumulated
during the buyback
program

13,281,779

33.9857

451,391,043.26

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by SEB on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 13,281,779 B shares and 5,100,000 C-shares as of 26 May 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 379,059,710 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 360,677,931. 

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 290800
[email protected] 

About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 350 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

