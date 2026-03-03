Truecaller Expands Global Direct Ad Sales With New Exclusive Reseller Partnerships

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller today announced a series of exclusive regional reseller partnerships across Africa, MENA, Southeast Asia and India, marking a significant step in accelerating its global direct advertising sales strategy.

The initiative strengthens Truecaller's ability to build direct brand relationships across high-growth markets and supports the company's long-term ambition to scale a more diversified and resilient advertising business internationally

Truecaller has entered into three separate exclusive reseller agreements::

365 Digital will serve as the exclusive reseller for Truecaller Ads in South Africa and Kenya

AnyMind Group will cover Ghana, Nigeria, MENA, and Southeast Asia

Integrated Media Tech will represent Truecaller Ads across India

Together, these partnerships expand Truecaller's international direct sales distribution, enabling brands and agencies to access premium, first-party data-driven mobile advertising solutions across key growth regions.

Fredrik Kjell, COO at Truecaller, said: "In 2025, we spent considerable effort on strengthening the fundamentals of Truecaller Ads' direct sales capabilities, and I am pleased to announce these important reseller agreements. Truecaller's internal sales function, combined with strong resellers in multiple regions, is a key component in our plan to grow our direct sales business."

Strengthening Direct Sales Across High-Growth Regions

Truecaller today reaches around 150 million users outside India with a growth of 50 % since the end of 2023. The exclusive reseller agreements across Africa, MENA, and Southeast Asia increase the company's local sales execution capacity in markets where digital advertising demand continues to expand.

By combining Truecaller's global user base and brand-safe environment with established regional sales partners, the company enhances its ability to scale direct advertising revenue outside its core markets.

Expanding Direct Sales Coverage in India

In India, Integrated Media Tech will expand Truecaller's direct sales coverage beyond metro regions, strengthening access to regional and mid-sized advertisers and broadening the company's advertiser base in one of its largest markets.

These partnerships reflect Truecaller's continued focus on strengthening its global monetization infrastructure. By expanding exclusive direct sales representation across multiple regions, the company advances its strategy to build a more diversified, scalable, and resilient advertising business.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

