Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 12, 2024

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During 18 March 2024 and 22 March 2024 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 337,209 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 18 March 2024 30 000 27.47 4 661 353 19 March 2024 120 000 27.44 1 004 644 20 March 2024 75 000 27.82 2 751 740 21 March 2024 34 28.58 2 774 870 22 March 2024 112 175 29.41 4 752 003 Total accumulated over week 12/2024 337 209 28.18 9 504 063 Total accumulated during the buyback program 14 486 075 31.79 460 567 135

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 27,767,854 B shares and 5,600,000 C-shares as of 22 March 2024, which corresponds to 8.75% of the outstanding capital. The total number of shares in Truecaller. including own shares. is 381,187,529 and the number of outstanding shares. excluding the own shares. is 347,819,675.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-12--2024,c3951184

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3951184/2691136.pdf Press release buybacks week 12 2024 Truecaller

SOURCE Truecaller AB