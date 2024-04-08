Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 14, 2024

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During 2 April 2024 and 5 April 2024 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 742,544 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. The buybacks are now temporarily halted, in accordance with applicable rules, ahead of the interim report for January-March 2024 which will be published on the 7th of May.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.







Date: Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares): Weighted average share price

per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK):





2 April 2024 194 955 31.86 6 210 428





3 April 2024 110 000 31.42 3 456 596





4 April 2024 222 589 31.82 7 082 780





5 April 2024 215 000 31.38 6 747 308





Total accumulated over week

14/2024 742 544 31.64 23 497 112





Total accumulated during the

buyback program 15 365 336 31.78 488 319 583

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 28,647,115 B shares and 5,600,000 C-shares as of 5 April 2024, which corresponds to 8.98% of the outstanding capital. The total number of shares in Truecaller including own shares is 381,187,529 and the number of outstanding shares. excluding the own shares. is 346,940,414.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:



Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-14--2024,c3957578

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3957578/2715036.pdf Press release buybacks week 14 2024 Truecaller

SOURCE Truecaller AB