Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 24, 2023

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 13 June 2023 and 16 June 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 916,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Truecaller B shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 12 June 2023 150,000 31.9483 4,792,252 13 June 2023 150,000 32.0151 4,802,261 14 June 2023 150,000 31.0641 4,659,616 15 June 2023 316,000 30.6889 9,697,705 16 June 2023 150,000 30.4000 4,560,000 Total accumulated over week 24/2023 916,000 31.1265 28,511,835 Total accumulated during the buyback program 1,381,000 31.3402 43,280,787









All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by SEB on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 14,662,779 B shares and 5,600,000 C-shares as of 16 June 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 379,559,710 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 359,296,931.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 350 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

