Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 25, 2023

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 19 June 2023 and 23 June 2023, Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 350,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

In accordance with the rules no additional shares will be repurchased during the "Silent Period" which lasts from 21 June 2023 until the release of the Q2 report on 21 July 2023.

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 19 June 2023 160,000 29.2901 4,686,423 20 June 2023 190,000 29.1974 5,547,498 Total accumulated over week 25/2023 350,000 29.2398 10,233,922 Total accumulated during the buyback program 1,731,000 30.9155 43,280,787

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 15,012,779 B shares and 5,600,000 C-shares as of 23 June 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 379,559,710 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 358,946,931

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 290800

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 350 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3793737/2150524.pdf Press release TRUE SBB week 25 2023 eng

