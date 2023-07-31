Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 30, 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 24 July 2023 and 28 July 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 460,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 27 July 2023 240,000 42.8603 10,286,473 28 July 2023 220,000 42.1516 9,273,356 Total accumulated over week 30/2023 460,000 42.5214 19,559,829 Total accumulated during the buyback program 2,191,000 33.3521 73,074,538

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 15,472,779 B shares and 5,600,000 C-shares as of 28 July 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 379,559,710 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 358,486,931

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 356 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

