Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 36, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During 2 September 2024 and 6 September 2024 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 490,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 0.14% of outstanding capital, as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. Since the start of the programme, in the end of May, 2.9 million B-shares has been repurchased which corresponds to 0.82% of the outstanding capital.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 28 May 2024. The share buyback programme will run between 28 May up until the 2025 AGM which will be held in May 2025, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2024 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2025. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily

volume (number of

shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 2 September 2024 60 000 35.03 2 101 769 3 September 2024 75 000 34.68 2 601 200 4 September 2024 75 000 34.67 2 600 613 5 September 2024 50 000 34.66 1 733 083 6 September 2024 230 000 34.28 7 884 524 Total accumulated over

week 36/2024 490 000 34.53 16 921 189 Total accumulated

during the buyback

program 2 887 832 34.85 100 646 574

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 2,887,832 B shares and 5,600,000 C-shares as of 6 September 2024, which corresponds to 2.55% of the outstanding capital.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,040,414 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 344,052,582.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 400 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

