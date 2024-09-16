Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 37, 2024

Truecaller AB

Sep 16, 2024, 02:55 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During 9 September 2024 and 13 September 2024 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 130,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 0.04% of outstanding capital, as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. Since the start of the programme, in the end of May, more than 3 million B-shares has been repurchased which corresponds to 0.85% of the outstanding capital.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 28 May 2024. The share buyback programme will run between 28 May up until the 2025 AGM which will be held in May 2025, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2024 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2025. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

9 September 2024

20 000

36.02

720 473

10 September 2024

20 000

36.47

729 441

11 September 2024

30 000

36.66

1 099 829

12 September 2024

30 000

36.88

1 106 484

13 September 2024

30 000

37.41

1 122 168

Total accumulated over week 37/2024

130 000

36.76

4 778 345

Total accumulated during the buyback program

3 017 832

34.93

105 424 919

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 3,017,832 B shares and 6,100,000 C-shares as of 13 September 2024, which corresponds to 2.58% of the outstanding capital.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,040,414 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 343,922,582.

For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 417 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

