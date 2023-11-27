Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 47, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 20 November 2023 and 24 November 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 875,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance 'Emittentregelverket'.

On the Annual General Meeting 2023, the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 20 November 2023 175 000 29.63 5 184 708 21 November 2023 150 000 29.98 4 496 715 22 November 2023 125 000 29.39 3 674 138 23 November 2023 250 000 29.74 7 184 775 24 November 2023 175 000 28.58 5 001 978 Total accumulated over week 47/2023 875 000 29.19 25 542 133 Total accumulated during the buyback program 10 659 754 32.525 346 710 329

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 23,941,533 B shares and 5,600,000 C-shares as of 24 November 2023, which corresponds to 7.75% of the outstanding capital. The total number of shares in Truecaller including own shares is 381,187,504 and the number of outstanding shares excluding the own shares is 351,645,971.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 368 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder led entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

