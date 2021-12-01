Repurchase program of Loomis™ shares

SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on November 3, 2021, and that is still being executed, repurchased 463,000 own shares as of November 30, 2021. The company's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,071,782 shares. The total amount of shares in the company, including the company's own shares, amount to 75,279,829.

