Reputation Brings in Online Reputation Management Heavyweight to Lead Healthcare

Andrew Rainey joins as General Manager of Reputation's Healthcare Organization

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced it has once again strengthened its leadership team as Andrew Rainey joins the company as General Manager for Healthcare. With more than 15 years of experience building and growing SaaS technology companies, he is uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in the next stage of Reputation's growth.

"I am thrilled to announce Andrew Rainey as General Manager for our healthcare organization," says Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO. "Andrew brings such a wealth of knowledge and experience from his previous role where he led strategy and corporate development for a reputation management firm specializing in healthcare. His expertise coupled with healthcare's need for a healthy online reputation is going to further build on our strong position in the healthcare market. The customer feedback economy continues to be fueled by high consumer expectations and I am confident that Andrew will use his unique skills to accelerate our vision for healthcare providers across the globe."

Andrew Rainey joins Reputation from Accumatic, a leading SaaS provider of workflow automation and reporting, where he was Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to joining Accumatic, Rainey led corporate strategy and development for Binary Fountain, a Press Ganey company, for over a decade. There, he engaged with executives across leading healthcare organizations, working with them to identify and solve challenges related to customer experience, patient acquisition, and brand loyalty.

"Having been in the customer feedback space for well over a decade, I not only know the importance of this technology and I know that Reputation is at the forefront of it," says Rainey. "Reputation is already enabling healthcare organizations to understand and interact with their patients, and I'm excited to be a part of this next phase of growth."

A recognized expert in healthcare consumerism, Andrew has been a speaker at various industry conferences and is also a contributing author of the book, titled "Applying Social Media Technologies in Healthcare Environments," published by HIMSS.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation's interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements.

