At the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, RES' ecological restoration work transforms the Medora site into a living prairie landscape with 400,000 native plants and a two-acre green roof.

BELLAIRE, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) opened in Medora, North Dakota on July 4, marking the culmination of years of collaboration to create a world-class institution honoring the 26th President's enduring legacy of leadership, citizenship and conservation.

The RES team hand-planted 400,000 native plant plugs, including 140,000 on the library's two-acre walkable green roof. Post this RES hand-planted 400,000 native plant plugs at the library, including 140,000 on the two-acre walkable green roof.

Resource Environmental Solutions (RES) served as the ecological lead for the Library, restoring the site's prairie landscape and leading The Native Plant Project. The RES team hand-planted 400,000 native plant plugs representing more than 100 regional species, including 140,000 on the library's two-acre walkable green roof, which serves as an extension of the surrounding prairie. RES' work on The Native Plant Project included establishing a seed bank to support future restoration efforts across the region by collecting seeds from sites near Theodore Roosevelt's historic ranches.

"RES is proud to have been part of the team that brought the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library landscape to life," said Roger Wiederkehr, chief executive officer of RES. "This project connects Theodore Roosevelt's conservation legacy to the land in a way people can see and experience. Our work on this project reflects our shared commitment with the project team to sustainability and creating ecological uplift that will benefit generations to come."

RES' work also adheres to the facility's goal of achieving the Living Building Challenge Certification, which is the world's most rigorous performance standard for green buildings. Through green infrastructure, 100% of stormwater is managed on site, reducing potable water demand by 50%. Consistent with the long-term mission of the Library, RES has helped create a sustainable, carbon-neutral beacon for conservation and a training ground for the leaders of tomorrow.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is a testament to what is possible when visionary organizations align toward a common civic goal. RES' contributions have been woven into the very framework of the institution, supporting the transition from a bold architectural concept to a living center for dialogue and discovery. This partnership reinforces a shared commitment to Roosevelt's vision of active citizenship and environmental stewardship.

About RES

RES is the nation's largest dedicated provider of Nature-based Solutions (NbS), restoring wetlands, prairies, habitats, streams, floodplains, and coastal systems. Their integrated team designs, builds, and guarantees long-term ecosystem performance, combining local expertise across eco-regions with a proven track record of impactful restoration.

About the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opened to the public on July 4, 2026—the 250th anniversary of American independence—in Medora, North Dakota, on a 93-acre butte at the edge of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Designed by Snøhetta and built around the pillars of leadership, citizenship, and conservation, the Library brings together for the first time the comprehensive story of America's 26th president—told through immersive galleries shaped by Future of StoryTelling and designed by Local Projects, 142 original artifacts, a first-of-its-kind digital archive uniting Roosevelt's papers from institutions across the country, a mile-long boardwalk, and a walkable green roof. Designed to be the only carbon-neutral presidential library in the world, it is pursuing Living Building Challenge, LEED Platinum, and SITES Platinum certification. The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) supported by private philanthropy and a North Dakota state operating endowment. More at trlibrary.com.

Media Contact: Jeff McKito, RES Communications, 806-241-1591

SOURCE Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC