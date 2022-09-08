Incoming CEO Norty Turner Brings Proven Leadership of Field-led Industrial Services Businesses

Monte Roach Named Chairman of the Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, announced that Norty Turner has been named as its incoming Chief Executive Officer.

RESA Power Announces CEO Transition

Norty Turner, 50, a field-led industrial services business veteran, has held senior leadership roles with United Rentals, Riwal and Hertz Equipment Rental Corp. Monte Roach is retiring from his current role as Chief Executive Officer and has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors. Monte will continue to be involved in day-to-day operations as Norty onboards into his new role. Turner will also join the RESA Power Board of Directors.

"I could not be more thrilled with Norty agreeing to join RESA Power and lead the Company into the future," said Monte Roach. "Norty brings exactly the right set of experience and background to RESA Power at this critical inflection point of accelerated growth. His boundless energy, experience, and ability to connect with people on an individual level optimizes what makes RESA Power such a special place to work. Personally, I cannot wait to see what the future brings to RESA Power, with this awesome team in place and Norty minding the rudder."

Prior to his new role at RESA Power, Norty Turner was Senior Vice President, Services and Advanced solutions at United Rentals, where he focused on building and scaling services businesses including United Academy, Customer Equipment Solutions, and Advanced Solutions. Before joining United Rentals, he was CEO of Riwal, an international rental and sales specialist of aerial work platforms, telehandlers, and power generators with 67 branch operations in 16 countries, from 2012 to 2018. Prior to joining Riwal, Turner had a series of sales and operations roles at Hertz Equipment Rental Corp. (HERC) beginning in 1995. He ultimately served as Vice President of HERC EMEA and concurrently as President of Hertz Equipment France.

"I am honored to join the RESA Power team as CEO and to be given the opportunity to lead such a talented team in this amazing company," said Norty Turner. "I want to extend special thanks to Monte for being such a driving force in leading RESA Power over the last three years to where the company is today - the industry leader. I am looking forward to building on the team's great work in delivering outstanding service for our customers, long and successful careers for our employees and realizing meaningful value for our stakeholders."

Amit Gaind, Partner at Investcorp, commented, "We want to thank Monte for the strong momentum RESA Power has built and his partnership and continued guidance. Norty's experience and field leadership style is the right combination for RESA Power and aligns with our vision for the Company going forward. RESA Power has an exceptional team and strong opportunities for growth that will help the Company fortify its leadership position in the industry."

Norty Turner was President and a member of the Board of Directors of the International Powered Access Federation from 2013 to 2022. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Master of Science in Management from North Carolina State University.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2022, Investcorp Group had US $42.7 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 480 people from 50 nationalities globally across its offices.

For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media contacts

RESA Power

Julia Baranava

[email protected]

(832)900-8343

Investcorp

Katherine Segura

[email protected]

(929)528-5248

SOURCE RESA Power