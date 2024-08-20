RESA Power Expands into the New York Capital Region with the Acquisition of High Voltage Electric Service, Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of High Voltage Electric Service, Inc. ("HVES").

Based in Albany, NY, High Voltage Electric Service is a full-service electrical testing business that has provided acceptance, commissioning, and maintenance testing services since 1990. This represents the fifth acquisition RESA Power has completed in 2024.

High Voltage Electric Service has joined RESA Power

With the HVES acquisition, RESA Power gains an immediate foothold in the greater Albany area and inherits a company that has earned an unparalleled reputation for exceeding customer expectations in providing expert electrical power systems and services solutions.

Mike Mavetz, Senior Vice President of RESA Power's Field Service business, commented on the acquisition, "We are delighted to partner with HVES, and look forward to a prolonged association with Gus Mininberg, who will continue to assist and advise our team as an independent sub-contractor. High Voltage Electric Service has operated successfully for over three decades by providing a level of customer service that is second to none. We look forward to providing a substantial boost in field service resources to complement HVES's existing capabilities to both their existing and new customers."

Gus Mininberg, owner and President of High Voltage Electric Service, Inc, added, "I've worked relentlessly over the last 34 years to provide my customers with exemplary service and commitment and I'm excited to partner with RESA Power, a company which shares in my passion for delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction. This partnership with RESA will allow us to offer an expanded portfolio of electrical products and field services whilst ensuring continuity of operations for years to come."

RESA Power acknowledges the hard work of the new employees by offering immediate participation in the Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) to any employee who joins through acquisition and has or will soon reach, a year of service with their newly acquired company in the current year. This benefit, rare in the electrical power industry, reflects RESA Power's gratitude and its "One RESA" philosophy of teamwork. It aims to build a culture of shared ownership, encouraging employees to contribute to the company's growth and success.

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

