RESA Power Announces Relocation of its Headquarters to a New Office in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, announced the relocation of its headquarters to a new office in Houston, TX.

The new location, at 8723 Fallbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77064, contains office space and a warehouse and is strategically located in the north of Houston with ample surface parking and easy access to US Highway 290 and other major thoroughfares.

Norty Turner, Chief Executive Officer at RESA Power, commented on the relocation, "Our expansion to a larger office space with a warehouse is reflective of the significant growth of RESA Power over the past couple of years. The additional space will help us to continue delivering reliable and safe power systems services to our customers, as well as expanding our sales and marketing efforts."

The new facility supports and complements RESA Power's existing operations nationwide. With its locations throughout the United States and Canada, RESA Power is proud to serve its extensive customer base combining the national access and expertise of a large-scale provider with the speed and service quality of a trusted local partner. For more information, please visit www.resapower.com.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn .

Media contacts

RESA Power

Julia Baranava

[email protected]

(832)900-8343

SOURCE RESA Power