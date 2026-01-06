RESA Power Expands Its Transformer Solutions Capabilities with the Acquisition of 3MD Power Services LLC

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC ("RESA Power" or the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has acquired 3MD Power Services LLC ("3MD").

Based in Roanoke, Virginia, 3MD has provided high voltage testing, repair, maintenance, and installation of large power transformers across the USA since 2019.

The strategic acquisition adds technical expertise and complementary capabilities to the Company's existing product and service offerings, and bolsters its power transformer dielectric fluid processing rig fleet.

Vince Lindholm, Vice President of RESA Power's Transformer Solutions business, commented, "This acquisition expands our oil processing rig fleet and enables us to operate locally in the South Atlantic states, allowing us to provide local service to our customers in this important region. 3MD President and Co-owner, Danny Hylton, has built an extremely customer-focused business that has earned a reputation for the highest levels of technical expertise, service quality, and customer service, which aligns well with our business culture at RESA Power."

Hylton added, "I'm delighted to join RESA Power, the ideal partner to help develop and scale our business, both locally and regionally. RESA Power provides access to a broad range of large power transformer products, components, and services our existing customers require, as well as a large roster of skilled technicians and financial resources to fuel future growth. I'm excited to be part of a much larger team."

This acquisition marks RESA Power's fourth in 2025 and is part of a purposeful growth strategy to establish regional hubs that specialize in providing transformer products and services to a diverse range of clients.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Kohlberg, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With over 50 locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turnaround custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn.

About Kohlberg

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. The firm invests in high-quality healthcare and services companies characterized by strong market positions, recurring revenue streams and resilient end markets, which it identifies through rigorous thematic research grounded in its White Paper Program. Leveraging its team of investment and operating professionals, Kohlberg works with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence and create value. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

